Greenpanel Industries Ltd Dividend

335.95
(-1.10%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Greenpanel Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend31 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20241.5150Interim
Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 31st January 2024 Board of Directors in their meeting held today has declared an interim dividend of Rs. 1.50 per equity shares i.e. 150% on face value of Rs. 1/- per shares for the financial year 2023-24. The company shall arrange to pay the above interim dividend on or before March 01, 2024, to the equity shareholders of the company, whose name appear on the register of member of the company or in the records of the depository as beneficial owners of shares as on February 9, 2024, record date fixed for the said purpose. The meeOng of the Board of Directors commenced at 1.00 P.M. and concluded at 2:12 P.M.

