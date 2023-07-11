Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday August 21 2023 to Thursday August 24 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting and determining the name of Members of the Company eligible for final dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2023 if approved by the Members at the 33rd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday 20th September 2023 at 10:30 a.m. through Video Conferencing/other Audio Visual Means VC/OAVM Rs.0.5000 per share(50%)Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 11.07.2023)