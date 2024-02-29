|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|22 Feb 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|Book Closure for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares from Saturday 09th March, 2024 to Friday, 15th March, 2024 (Both Days Inclusive) This is to Inform you that the Company has revised the record date and approve Saturday, 16th March, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of issuance of Bonus equity shares and Book Closure earlier decided by the Company is Withdrawn. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024) Submission of copy of Newspaper Advertisement (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
