Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ending on 31st December,2023 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8th February,2024 Proceedings of the EGM held today i,e. 8th February,2024 at 12:00 PM at the Registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on 08.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)