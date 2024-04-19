|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Apr 2024
|20 May 2024
|EGM 20/05/2024 BM Outcome Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 20th May,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Proceedings of EGM held today i.e. 20th May,2024 at Registered office of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024) Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on 20.05.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
|EGM
|12 Jan 2024
|8 Feb 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ending on 31st December,2023 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 8th February,2024 Proceedings of the EGM held today i,e. 8th February,2024 at 12:00 PM at the Registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) Scrutinizer Report for the EGM held on 08.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
