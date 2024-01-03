Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.31
1.38
1.48
0.85
yoy growth (%)
-77.43
-7.04
73.83
Raw materials
-0.26
-1.2
-1.26
-0.73
As % of sales
86.4
87.53
85.26
86.23
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
As % of sales
12.82
3.45
3.07
7.11
Other costs
-0.01
-0.14
-0.17
-0.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.76
10.16
12.02
21.75
Operating profit
-0.01
-0.01
0
-0.12
OPM
-3.98
-1.15
-0.37
-15.1
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
0
-0.05
Interest expense
0
-0.01
0
-1.68
Other income
0
0
1.42
0.63
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-1.23
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.4
Tax rate
0
0
8.17
32.39
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-1.63
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-1.63
yoy growth (%)
-31.74
529.99
-98.81
NPM
-26.73
-8.84
-1.3
-191.66
