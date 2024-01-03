iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hinafil India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hinafil India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.31

1.38

1.48

0.85

yoy growth (%)

-77.43

-7.04

73.83

Raw materials

-0.26

-1.2

-1.26

-0.73

As % of sales

86.4

87.53

85.26

86.23

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

As % of sales

12.82

3.45

3.07

7.11

Other costs

-0.01

-0.14

-0.17

-0.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.76

10.16

12.02

21.75

Operating profit

-0.01

-0.01

0

-0.12

OPM

-3.98

-1.15

-0.37

-15.1

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.09

0

-0.05

Interest expense

0

-0.01

0

-1.68

Other income

0

0

1.42

0.63

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.12

-0.01

-1.23

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.4

Tax rate

0

0

8.17

32.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.08

-0.12

-0.01

-1.63

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.08

-0.12

-0.01

-1.63

yoy growth (%)

-31.74

529.99

-98.81

NPM

-26.73

-8.84

-1.3

-191.66

Hinafil India Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hinafil India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.