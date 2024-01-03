Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,440.45
|140.41
|1,63,290.64
|720.86
|0.41
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.92
|51.84
|16,908.75
|83.46
|1.08
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
155.4
|27.04
|15,189.37
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
505.55
|18.67
|14,834.67
|219.64
|0.78
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,111.75
|5.77
|12,708.36
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
