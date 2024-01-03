Hinafil India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-1.23
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
0
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.4
Working capital
-0.03
0.21
-0.29
Other operating items
Operating
-0.17
0
-0.31
Capital expenditure
0
0.21
0.11
Free cash flow
-0.17
0.2
-0.2
Equity raised
-10.96
-10.59
-10.44
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
-0.02
0.09
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.16
-10.3
-10.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.