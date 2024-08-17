Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
5.61
5.61
5.61
5.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.57
-5.48
-5.24
-5.22
Net Worth
0.04
0.13
0.37
0.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.31
1.38
1.48
0.85
yoy growth (%)
-77.43
-7.04
73.83
Raw materials
-0.26
-1.2
-1.26
-0.73
As % of sales
86.4
87.53
85.26
86.23
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.12
-0.01
-1.23
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.09
0
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.4
Working capital
-0.03
0.21
-0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-77.43
-7.04
73.83
Op profit growth
-21.98
188.95
-95.72
EBIT growth
-33.59
818.7
-102.7
Net profit growth
-31.74
529.99
-98.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,440.45
|140.41
|1,63,290.64
|720.86
|0.41
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
32.92
|51.84
|16,908.75
|83.46
|1.08
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
155.4
|27.04
|15,189.37
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
505.55
|18.67
|14,834.67
|219.64
|0.78
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,111.75
|5.77
|12,708.36
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Badrul Haq Hasanali Shaikh
Director
Mohammed Rafique Shaikh
Director
Kaneez Fatema Shaikh
Director
Suchat Saran Mathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
