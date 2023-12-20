iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd EGM

9.89
(-0.30%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Dec 202329 Dec 2023
Board approved:- 1 The board of directors approved the notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the company to be held on 29 December, 2023 for the purpose of regularization of additional directors appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company on 31-10-2023 and also approving the appointment of CFO of the company. 2 The board appointed Mr. VBSS Prasad, Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer to the EGM to be held on 29 December, 2023. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Outcome of EGM held on 29-12-2023 Scrutinizers Report of EGM held on 29-12-2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023)

