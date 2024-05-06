|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Apr 2024
|24 May 2024
|EGM 24/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provisions, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, 24th may, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IS) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) In terms of General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December 2022 issued by MCA Government of India and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/POD-2/P/CIR/2013/4 dated 5th January, 2023 issued by SEBI and other applicable circulars issued by MCA / SEBI (collectively referred to as SEBI Circulars) and incompliance with other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the EOGM of the Company was held on Monday, 6th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in the EGM Notice dated 10th April, 2024. In this regards please find enclosed herewith Summary of proceedings pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited to be held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) In terms of General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 issued by MCA Government of India and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/POD-2/P/CIR/2013/4 dated 5th January, 2023 issued by SEBI and other applicable circulars issued by MCA/SEBI (collectively referred as SEBI Circulars) and in compliance with other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the EOGM of the Company was held on Friday, 24th May 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in EGM Notice dated 30th April, 2024. In this regards please find enclosed herewith Summary of proceedings pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as Annexure - I. At the EGM of the Company held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 30th April, 2024 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results (i.e. the results of remote e-voting together with that of e-voting conducted at EGM) in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|EGM
|26 Mar 2024
|6 May 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provision, Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Monday, 6th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing. As per provisions of the Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Register will remain closed from Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 to Monday, 6th May, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/04/2024) At the EGM of the Company held on Monday, 6th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 10th April, 2024 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results (i.e. the results of remote e-voting together with that of e-voting conducted at the EGM) in the format prescribed under regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47(3) read with Regulations 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Please find enclosed Newspaper cutting of the Public Notice published in the Newspaper viz.- The Free Press Journal (in English) and Navshakti (in Marathi) dated 11th April, 2024, in realtion to the Extra Ordinary General meeting of the Members of the Company to be held on Monday, 06th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)
|EGM
|8 Jan 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Submission of Record date for the purpose of Extra Ordinary General meeting. Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 05.02.2024. Submission of Outcome of Board meeting held on 08.01.2024. EGM 05/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 08.01.2024) Submission of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2024) Submission of Newspaper clipping for Notice of Extra Ordinary General meeting to be held on 05.02.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2024) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 5th February,2024 through video conferencing/ other OAVM Submission of Scrutinizers Report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 5th February,2024 Submission of Scrutinizers Report Submission of Voting Results for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 5th February,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.