EGM 24/05/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, as amended and any other applicable provisions, we are pleased to inform that the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the members of Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited (the Company) will be held on Friday, 24th may, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IS) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OVAM) In terms of General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December 2022 issued by MCA Government of India and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/POD-2/P/CIR/2013/4 dated 5th January, 2023 issued by SEBI and other applicable circulars issued by MCA / SEBI (collectively referred to as SEBI Circulars) and incompliance with other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the EOGM of the Company was held on Monday, 6th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in the EGM Notice dated 10th April, 2024. In this regards please find enclosed herewith Summary of proceedings pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015 as Annexure - I. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/05/2024) Corrigendum to the Notice of Extra ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Hit Kit Global Solutions Limited to be held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024) In terms of General Circular No. 10/2022 dated 28th December, 2022 issued by MCA Government of India and Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/POD-2/P/CIR/2013/4 dated 5th January, 2023 issued by SEBI and other applicable circulars issued by MCA/SEBI (collectively referred as SEBI Circulars) and in compliance with other applicable provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the EOGM of the Company was held on Friday, 24th May 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to transact the business as stated in EGM Notice dated 30th April, 2024. In this regards please find enclosed herewith Summary of proceedings pursuant to provisions of Regulations 30, Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 as Annexure - I. At the EGM of the Company held on Friday, 24th May, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM), all the items of business contained in the Notice of the EGM dated 30th April, 2024 were transacted and approved by the shareholders with requisite majority. The details of the combined voting results (i.e. the results of remote e-voting together with that of e-voting conducted at EGM) in the format prescribed under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 along with the Scrutinizers Report are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)