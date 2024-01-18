iifl-logo-icon 1
ICRA Ltd Book Closer

6,248.4
(1.89%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:18 PM

ICRA CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser23 May 202420 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Please be informed that the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from Saturday, July 20, 2024 to Monday, July 22, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of determining the eligibility of members for payment of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Accordingly, if the members approve the payment of dividend at the forthcoming AGM, the dividend shall be paid to all those members whose names appear in the register of members as on Friday, July 19, 2024 and to all those members whose names appear on that date as beneficial owners as per the details furnished by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited on the close of business hour:; .:3 on that date.

ICRA: Related News

No Record Found

