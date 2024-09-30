we would like to inform you that the Company has received the NCLT order today (i.e. March 26, 2024) from Honble NCLT, directing the Company, to convene the meeting of its equity shareholders through VC on Friday May 17, 2024 at 10:00 am. kindly take the same on record please find attached notice of the NCLT convene meeting of Equity Shareholders of IDFC Limited scheduled to be held on May 17, 2024 at 10:00 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024) please find attached copies of advertisement published on April 09, 2024 in Hindu Business Line and Makkal Kural. kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.04.2024) COM 17/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.04.2024) please find attached eclips of newspaper publication in Hindu Business Line and Makkal Kural dated April 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Were submitting below documents: 1) Summary of Proceedings 2) Reg 44 - Voting result 3) Scrutinizers report Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)