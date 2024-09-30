iifl-logo-icon 1
IDFC Ltd EGM

107.97
(-1.83%)
Oct 9, 2024|12:00:00 AM

I D F C CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM26 Mar 202417 May 2024
we would like to inform you that the Company has received the NCLT order today (i.e. March 26, 2024) from Honble NCLT, directing the Company, to convene the meeting of its equity shareholders through VC on Friday May 17, 2024 at 10:00 am. kindly take the same on record please find attached notice of the NCLT convene meeting of Equity Shareholders of IDFC Limited scheduled to be held on May 17, 2024 at 10:00 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.04.2024) please find attached copies of advertisement published on April 09, 2024 in Hindu Business Line and Makkal Kural. kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.04.2024) COM 17/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 09.04.2024) please find attached eclips of newspaper publication in Hindu Business Line and Makkal Kural dated April 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/04/2024) Were submitting below documents: 1) Summary of Proceedings 2) Reg 44 - Voting result 3) Scrutinizers report Kindly take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

I D F C: Related News

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Read More
NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Read More
