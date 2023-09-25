Board considered the following agenda items: 1. Approval of Sub-Division/Split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company: Subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company, Stock Exchange or any other regulatory authority, if any, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved to sub-divide/split the existing Equity Shares of the Company such that 1 (One) Equity Share having nominal/face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each fully paid up, be sub-divided into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares having nominal/face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each fully paid up. The approval from the Shareholders will be sought at the upcoming 67th Annual General Meeting and the Record date for sub-division/split of existing Equity Shares will be decided thereafter. 2. Approval for Alteration in Capital Clause 5th of the Memorandum of Association of the Company. In view of the proposed Sub-Division/Split of the existing Equity Shares of the Company, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved alteration of the Capital Clause i.e., Clause 5th of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company or any other regulatory authority, if any. The approval from the Shareholders will be sought at the upcoming 67th Annual General Meeting. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that IEL LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE IEL LTD (524614) RECORD DATE 25.09.2023 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID- UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/09/2023 DR-620/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE056E01016 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/09/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 12.09.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230912-2 dated September 12, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code IEL LTD (524614) New ISIN No. INE056E01024 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for the Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-09-2023 (DR-620/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.09.2023)