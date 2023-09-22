iifl-logo-icon 1
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Sep 20235 Sep 2023
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/09/2023 inter alia to consider and approve IL&FS Transportation Networks Limited has informed the Exchange regarding meeting of Board of Directors of the Company scheduled on Friday September 22 2023 to consider the following matters: (1)To consider and implement an interim distribution proposal in accordance with the interim distribution process approved by Honble NCLAT vide order dated May 31 2022 (2)To fix the record date for payment of interim distribution to secured debenture holders The Board at its meeting today approved the following: (a) Implementation of Interim Distribution in accordance with the interim distribution order approved by Honble NCLAT dated May 31, 2022 (b) Fixed the Record Date as October 5, 2023 for the purpose of determining eligible Secured Debenture Holders in relation to payment of interim distribution (c) Appointment of Mr. Danny Samuel as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today, appointed Mr. Danny Samuel as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (a) Implementation of Interim Distribution in accordance with the interim distribution order approved by Honble NCLAT dated May 31, 2022 (b) Fixed the Record Date as October 5, 2023 for the purpose of determining eligible Secured Debenture Holders in relation to payment of interim distribution (c) Appointment of Mr. Danny Samuel as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE bulletin on 22/09/2023)

