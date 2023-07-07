Approved to create, issue, offer and allot upto 3,50,000 warrants each convertible into, or exchangeable for, 1 fully paid up equity share of the Company, having a face value of Rs. 10/- within the period of 18 months in accordance with the applicable laws at a price of Rs. 526- each aggregating upto Rs. 18,41,00,000 to Promoter of the Company by way of preferential issue in accordance with the provisions of Section 42 and Section 62( 1 )(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (Act) read with Companies (PAS) Rules, 2014, and Companies (SCD) Rules, 2014 as amended , Chapter V of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, SEBI (LODR) Regu, 2015 and such other acts /rules/regulations as may be applicable and subject to necessary approval of the members of the Company at the EOGM and other regulatory authorities, as maybe applicable . Upon issue of Warrants in accordance herewith, an amount equivalent to 25% of the total issue size shall be called upfront from the proposed allottee. PURSUANT TO REGULATION 30 OF THE SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS 2015 PLEASE FIND ATTACHED HEREWITH NOTICE OF EGM DATED JULY 06, 2023 TOGETHER WITH THE EXPLANATORY STATEMENT SEEKING APPROVAL OF THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY FOR RESOLUTION AS SET OUT IN THE NOTICE, IN THE EOGM NO. 01/2023-24 OF THE MEMBERS OF INFLAME APPLIANCES LIMITED TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY AUGUST 02, 2023 AT 04:00 P.M Inflame Appliances Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2023) Please find attached herewith the copy of newspaper notice informing about Extra ordinary General meeting /E-voting/cut off date as published in the requisite newspaper as per the requirement of regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015. Please find attached herewith the copy of newspaper notice informing about Extra ordinary General meeting /E-voting/cut off date as published in the requisite newspaper as per the requirement of regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.07.2023) THE COMPANYS EGM WAS HELF ON 02/08/2023 THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING VIA ZOOM PLATFORM THE MEETING COMMENCED AT 04:00 P.M. AND CONCLUDED AT 04:10: P.M. THE DETAILS OF EVOTING OF THE 01ST EGM OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 02/08/2023 ARE ENCLOSED IN THE FORMAT PRESCRIBED UNDER REGULATION 44(3) OF SEBBI(LODR) REGULATION 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2023) Pursuant to the approval of the Shareholders in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on August 02, 2023, and pursuant to the receipt of the 25% of issue price/application money, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 17, 2023 has inter-alia; 1. Approved Allotment of 3,50,000 Warrants convertible into equal number of Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company at an issue price of Rs. 526/- per warrant (including premium of Rs. 516/- per warrant) on preferential basis to Promoter upon receipt of 25% of issue price from the allottee in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018. The above warrants entitle the allottee to apply for and be allotted equal number of equity shares for each warrant held by them on payment of balance 75% of the issue price within 18 months from the date of issue of these warrants. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2023)