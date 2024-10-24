iifl-logo-icon 1
Infosys Ltd Book Closer

1,920.05
(-1.52%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Infosys CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Infosys: Related News

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 24th October 2024

24 Oct 2024|08:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Escorts Kubota, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, etc.

Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

Infosys Q2 Profit Rises 4.73%, Revenue Up 5.11% YoY

20 Oct 2024|07:16 PM

Operating income grew by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 4.53% year-over-year, signaling continued operational efficiency.

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th October 2024

18 Oct 2024|08:03 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, LTIMindtree, etc.

Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

Infosys Expands AI Collaboration with Microsoft to Boost Global GenAI Adoption

10 Oct 2024|05:08 PM

Infosys was selected as a strategic supplier for Microsoft’s enterprise customers, supporting cloud and AI workloads.

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

Top 10 Stocks for today - 27th September, 2024

27 Sep 2024|09:35 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Nuvama Wealth, RITES, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, etc.

Infosys to establish tech hub in Bengaluru for Swedish company Polestar

Infosys to establish tech hub in Bengaluru for Swedish company Polestar

26 Sep 2024|03:28 PM

This hub seeks to provide electric vehicle (EV) software development and validation in a variety of disciplines, including infotainment.

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 26th September 2024

26 Sep 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, Uno Minda, Reliance Power, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

Infosys and Metro Bank Join Forces for Digital Transformation

Infosys and Metro Bank Join Forces for Digital Transformation

18 Sep 2024|12:44 PM

Metro Bank will leverage Infosys’ expertise to enhance digital capabilities, streamline automation, improve data management, and incorporate AI advancements into its operations.

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 18th September, 2024

18 Sep 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: REC, Torrent Power, Infosys, Biocon, etc.

