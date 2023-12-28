|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Dec 2023
|28 Dec 2023
|EGM 28/12/2023 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company Submission of voting results pursuant to regulation 44 (3) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2023) Submission of revised proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
