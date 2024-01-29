|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|19 Jan 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Convening of Extra-ordinary General Meeting on 20th February, 2024 by Video conferencing / other Audio- Visual Means for seeking approval of shareholders to the said Issue of Shares on Preferential basis. Record Date/Cut-Off Date for EGM and E-voting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Proceedings Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Outcome-Proceedings of EGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024) Declaration Of EGM Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.