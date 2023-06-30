Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on Jun 21, 2023. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 27-Jul-2023 Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 27, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 30/06/2023) Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 03/07/2023) Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 27, 2023. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of EGM dated 27th July, 2023. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Amendment to AOA/MOA of the company. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/07/2023)