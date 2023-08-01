Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on Jun 21, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of 10 each into 5 equity shares of 2 each. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 01, 2023. Iris Clothings Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 11-Aug-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Iris Clothings Limited (IRISDOREME) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 11, 2023. Symbol IRISDOREME Company Name Iris Clothings Limited New ISIN INE01GN01025 Remark Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 11, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE circular Dated on 08.08.2023)