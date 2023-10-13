|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|12 Oct 2023
|7 Nov 2023
|Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company J Taparia Projects Limited has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.10.2023) EGM 07/11/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 12.10.2023) Advertisment related to information regarding The Extra-Ordinary general meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/10/2023) Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th November, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2023) Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2023)
