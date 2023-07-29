Notice of Meeting of the Equity Shareholders convened pursuant to the directions of the National Company Law Tribunal, Allahabad Bench. Outcome of the NCLT Convened Meeting. Scrutinizers Report attached. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Outcome of the NCLT Convened Meeting of the Secured and Unsecured Creditors of Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products Limited, Wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company, is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.07.2023)