|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|In terms of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 read with Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 including rules made thereunder the Register of Members/ Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday August 31 2024 to Friday September 6 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Annual General meeting (AGM) and determining eligibility of members for final dividend subject to approval of members at the 38th AGM of the Company
