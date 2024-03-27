EGM notice attached Record Date 20th March, 2024 Proceeding of Extra-ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024) Approval of Members for the appointment of Shri Karumanchi Rama Rao as a Non Executive Independent Director w.e.f. 01.04.2024 for a period of five years Voting results. EGM Scrutinizers Report Appointment of Shri Karumanchi Rama Rao as an Non executive Independent Director for a period of five years w.e.f 01.04.2024 approved by shareholders at their EGM on 27.03.2024. Re-constitution of Committees of Directors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)