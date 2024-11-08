Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, KCL Infra Projects Limited has fixed Record Date for the purpose of determining the Equity shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the Rights Entitlement in the Reissue of Forfeited Equity Shares, as per details given below:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME CODE KCL Infra Projects Limited 531784 RECORD DATE 08/11/2024 PURPOSE Re-issue of Forfeited Shares: - Upto 9,43,98,137 Equity Shares of the Face Value of Rs.2/- each is proposed to be issued by the Company in the ratio of 5 (FIVE) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each AT PAR for every 9 (NINE) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each held in the Company. EX-ENTITLEMENT DATE 08/11/2024 DR-754/2024- 2025 Trading Members are requested to take note of the same. In continuation of Exchange Notice No.20241031-50 dated October 31, 2024, intimating therein the Record Date fixed on 08.11.2024 by KCL Infra Projects Limited (Scrip Code 531784) for Re-issue of Forfeited Shares. Trading Members are requested to take note that, KCL Infra Projects Limited (Scrip Code 531784) has not been able to obtain In-Principle approval of the Exchange for the aforesaid Re-Issue of Forfeited Shares. Further, the Company has announced a Board Meeting on 08.11.2024, seeking approval of its Board to cancel the Shareholders Resolution passed on September 9,2024, approving the re-issue of 9,43,98,137 forfeited equity shares arising out of forfeiture of rights equity shares for non-payment of first and final rights Call money. Due to certain technicalities and difficulty in receiving Approval from the Stock Exchange, the Company is unable to proceed with the reissue of forfeited shares. Therefore, wants to cancel the aforementioned resolution. In view of the above, the Record Date of 08.11.2024 fixed by the Company and informed vide Notice No.20241031-50 is to be treated as cancelled and the Re-issue of Forfeited shares shall not take effect as mentioned in the said Notice. Trading Members are requested to take note of the above. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.11.2024)