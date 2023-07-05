iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Dividend

73.29
(-1.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:39:46 PM

Khaitan Chemical CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend29 Apr 202321 Jul 2023-0.330Final
The Board of Directors have recommend a final dividend of Re. 0.30 (30%) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- per share) in its meeting held on April 29, 2023, for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, subject to approval of the Members of the Company in ensuing Annual General Meeting, previous year Re. 0.15 (15%) per equity share (face value of Re. 1/- per share). This is to inform that 41st Annual General Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 01:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. In Compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013, the register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, July 22, 2023 to Friday, July 28, 2023 both days inclusive, for the purpose of AGM and payment of dividend, if declared. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2023)

