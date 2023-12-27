EGM 27/12/2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated on 27.12.2023 Inadvertent typographical error in the intimation of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Summary of Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Kings Infra Ventures Limited Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2023)