|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Dec 2023
|27 Dec 2023
|EGM 27/12/2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated on 27.12.2023 Inadvertent typographical error in the intimation of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Summary of Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Kings Infra Ventures Limited Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.12.2023)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.