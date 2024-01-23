|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|22 Jan 2024
|14 Mar 2024
|Intimation regarding shareholders meeting through VC / OAVM facility, record date / cut-off date, e-voting and attendance. You are requested to take the same on record. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed update of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Notice of the Meeting alongwith the Statement and related Annexures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed updates of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited, a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take the same on your record. Update in respect of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) Scrutinisers Report in respect of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, 14 March 2024 Dear Sir/ Madam Please find enclosed update of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.