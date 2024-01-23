iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd EGM

452.2
(-3.21%)
Oct 25, 2023|03:51:11 PM

Kirl. Ferrous CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jan 202414 Mar 2024
Intimation regarding shareholders meeting through VC / OAVM facility, record date / cut-off date, e-voting and attendance. You are requested to take the same on record. Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed update of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) Notice of the Meeting alongwith the Statement and related Annexures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed updates of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited, a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take the same on your record. Update in respect of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/03/2024) Scrutinisers Report in respect of the meeting of the equity shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, 14 March 2024 Dear Sir/ Madam Please find enclosed update of Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL), a listed material subsidiary of the Company. You are requested to take same on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.03.2024)

Kirl. Ferrous: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.