|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|6 Sep 2023
|This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023, at 12.00 PM at 102, Dadri Faliya, First Floor, Rudrakash Complex, Atul Valsad Road, Opp. Ambe Mata Temple, Near Mukund Bridge, Gujarat Valsad 396001. The Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-2023, including the Notice convening the AGM pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), is enclosed herewith
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.