This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 30th September, 2023, at 12.00 PM at 102, Dadri Faliya, First Floor, Rudrakash Complex, Atul Valsad Road, Opp. Ambe Mata Temple, Near Mukund Bridge, Gujarat Valsad 396001. The Annual Report for the Financial Year 2022-2023, including the Notice convening the AGM pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), is enclosed herewith