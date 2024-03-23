Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 315, 2023 ii. Approval for issue of Notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting The Board, in the aforesaid connection, has approved the issue of Notice for convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, April 16t 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means for seeking members approval for appointment of Additional Independent Directors, Appointment /Reappointment of Whole Time Director and for any other purpose. Notice is hereby given that Extra Ordinary General Meetinf of Lahoti Overseas Limited will be held on 16th April 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024) EGM 16/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on26.03.2024) Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)