iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lahoti Overseas Ltd EGM

42
(0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lahoti Overseas CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Feb 202416 Apr 2024
Approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and nine months ended December 315, 2023 ii. Approval for issue of Notice of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting The Board, in the aforesaid connection, has approved the issue of Notice for convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, April 16t 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means for seeking members approval for appointment of Additional Independent Directors, Appointment /Reappointment of Whole Time Director and for any other purpose. Notice is hereby given that Extra Ordinary General Meetinf of Lahoti Overseas Limited will be held on 16th April 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024) EGM 16/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on26.03.2024) Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/04/2024)

Lahoti Overseas: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lahoti Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.