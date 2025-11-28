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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Macrotech Devel.: Related News

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

Lodha Developers Gets Back ₹520.80 Crore After Supreme Court Order; Q2 Profit Jumps 87%

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Lodha Developers added that this development aligns with the update it had issued earlier on July 2, 2025.

28 Nov 2025|10:32 AM
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Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

Macrotech Developers record pre-sales of ₹4,450 Crore in Q1

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Further, the business logged collections of ₹2,880 Crore for the quarter. This was 7% higher against the previous corresponding quarter.

8 Jul 2025|12:11 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th June 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hyundai Motor, Biocon, Zee Entertainment, etc.

17 Jun 2025|06:35 AM
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Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

Macrotech Developers Q4 Profit Jumps 38.5% YoY to ₹921.7 Crore

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The firm recorded a 16.6% YoY rise in EBITDA, at ₹1,220.7 crore, higher than ₹1,046.9 crore, with EBITDA margins increasing to 28.9% from 26.1%

25 Apr 2025|01:12 PM
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Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 27th January 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: JK Cement, KEC International, Macrotech Developers, etc.

27 Jan 2025|07:44 AM
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Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

Macrotech Acquires Full Stake in Digital Infra Firms for ₹307 Crore

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The entities to be acquired include Bellissimo Digital Infrastructure Development Management, Palava Induslogic 4, and Bellissimo In City FC Mumbai 1.

11 Nov 2024|12:09 PM
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Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

Macrotech to acquire 3 JV projects from Bain Capital

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Macrotech Developers partnered with Bain Capital and Ivanhoé Cambridge in May 2022 to create this platform for green digital infrastructure.

7 Nov 2024|11:58 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM
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