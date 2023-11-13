EGM 04/12/2023 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Newspaper Publication Post Dispatch of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2023) Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on December 04, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.11.2023) Newspaper Publication_Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on December 04, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Outcome of EGM held on December 04, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023)