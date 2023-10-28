Honble NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of November, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., through VC/OAVM, in accordance with the directions of Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, vide its Order dated 19th October, 2023. Honble NCLT convened Meeting of the Unsecured Creditors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of November, 2023, at 12:00 p.m., at Industrial Textile Processing Unit, at Survey No.:- 317/2, Next to H.P. Petrol Pump, B/s Weigh Bridge, Near Narol Chowkdi, Narol - Naroda Highway, Narol, Ahmedabad - 382 405, Gujarat, in accordance with the directions of the NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, vide its Order dated 19th October, 2023. Copies of the Advertisements published, in respect of Notices of Honble NCLT convened Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2023) The Registrar of Member and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Friday, the 24th day of November 2023 to Thursday, the 30th day of November 2023 (Both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company, for the purpose of the Honble NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, the 30th day of November 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/11/2023) Copies of the Advertisements published, for the kind attention of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors for Honble NCLT convened Meetings. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2023) Kindly, find attached herewith, Proceeding of Honble NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on Thursday, the 30th day of November, 2023, through VC. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.12.2023) Scrutinizers Report containing Consolidated Voting Results of the Equity Shareholders Meeting of the Demerged Company for approval of the Scheme of Arrangements is enclosed herewith. Scrutinizers Report containing Voting Results of the Unsecured Creditors Meeting of the Demerged Company for approval of the Scheme of Arrangements is enclosed herewith. Resolution for approval of the Scheme of Arrangements have been Unanimously passed by the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of the First Resulting Company and Second Resulting Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023)