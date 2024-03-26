iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd EGM

12.46
(-0.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Mahalaxmi Seam. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM23 Mar 202418 Apr 2024
With reference to the above, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 09.00 a.m MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (Including e-voting instructions) (EGM Notice). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of advertisements(s) published in the newspapers, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti covering the intimation of dispatch of notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and e-voting process. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated Thursday, 18th April, 2024 held at the registered office of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizers report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at the registered office of the Company Please find enclosed herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 in respect of sale or disposal of unit of the Company Please find enclosed herewith Intimation under Regulation 30 Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the Company held on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Mahalaxmi Seam.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahalaxmi Seamless Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.