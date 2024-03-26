With reference to the above, we hereby inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the company was held on Saturday, 23rd March, 2024 at 09.00 a.m MAHALAXMI SEAMLESS LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (Including e-voting instructions) (EGM Notice). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/03/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing a copy of advertisements(s) published in the newspapers, The Free Press Journal and Navshakti covering the intimation of dispatch of notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting and e-voting process. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated Thursday, 18th April, 2024 held at the registered office of the Company. Please find enclosed herewith Scrutinizers report for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at the registered office of the Company Please find enclosed herewith disclosure under Regulation 30 in respect of sale or disposal of unit of the Company Please find enclosed herewith Intimation under Regulation 30 Please find enclosed herewith proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General meeting of the Company held on Thursday 18th April, 2024 at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)