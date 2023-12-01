We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved Raising of funds through issue and allotment of up to 3,55,05,000 warrants, being each warrant convertible into 1 (one) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 2/- each to certain non-promoter investors on preferential basis at issue price of Rs. 155/- including premium of Rs. 153/- each per warrant aggregating upto maximum amount of Rs. 550,32,75,000/-, subject to the approval of regulatory/ statutory authorities and from the Shareholders of the Company at ensuing General Meeting. Please find enclosed herewith Notice of EGM of the Company to be held on Saturday, 23rd December, 2023 at 11.00 A.M. (IST). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/12/2023) EGM 23/12/2023 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.12.2023) Please find enclosed corrigendum to the Notice of EGM to be held on December 23, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.12.2023) Further to our intimation dated December 2, 2023 regarding newspaper publication of EGM Notice dated November 29, 2023 seeking approval of the shareholders of the Company at the EGM to be held on December 23, 2023, for issue of 3,55,05,000 share warrants convertible into Equity shares on preferential basis, please find enclosed herewith a copies of newspaper publication w.r.t. the corrigendum to the notice of the EGM published in the newspapers viz. Financial Express (English Newspaper) and Mumbai Lakshadweep (Marathi Newspaper) on December 17, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/12/2023) Please find enclosed Third Corrigendum to EGM Notice MAN INFRACONSTRUCTION LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/12/2023) Please find enclosed e-copy of newspaper publication of Second Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated November 29, 2023. Please find enclosed e-copy of newspaper publication of Third Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated November 29, 2023. Please find enclosed outcome of EGM held today i.e. December 23, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.12.2023) Please find enclosed details of e-voting in respect of 01/2023-24 Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 23/12/2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.12.2023) Please find enclosed fourth corrigendum to the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the shareholders of Man Infraconstruction Limited held on December 23, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024) Please find enclosed e-copy of newspaper publication of Fourth Corrigendum to the Notice of EGM dated November 29, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2024) Please find attached Scrutinizers Report dated January 08, 2024 on views/quires/questions with respect to fourth corrigendum dated January 05, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.01.2024)