Detailed disclosure is attached. Decided to call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company, to be held on Thursday, 15th February, 2024 at 11 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Decided the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company Friday, 9th February, 2024 to Thursday, 15th February, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM. The Board has decided to fixe Thursday, 8th February, 2024 as the record date. The Board has decided the date of closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer book of the Company, Friday, 9th February, 2024 to 15th February, 2024. This is to inform that in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, from time to time, in relation to holding of EOGM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means, the EOGM of the Company will be held on Thursday, 15th February, 2024 at 11.00 am through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. The Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith for your kind reference. MANGAL CREDIT AND FINCORP LIMITED has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Attached here with summary of proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 15th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024) Attached herewith Scrutinizers report of EGM dated 15th February, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024) Attached herewith detailed intimation for allotment of Equity Shares and Convertible Equity Warrants on Preferential basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)