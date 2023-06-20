iifl-logo-icon 1
Mena Mani Industries Ltd EGM

6.52
(-1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mena Mani Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM12 Jun 202320 Jul 2023
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 12th June, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved businesses as attached herewith. NOTICE is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members (EOGM/EGM) of Mena Mani Industries Limited will be held on Thursday, 20th July, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2023) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Scrutinizers Report attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2023)

Mena Mani Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

