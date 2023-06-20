This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 12th June, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved businesses as attached herewith. NOTICE is hereby given that an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members (EOGM/EGM) of Mena Mani Industries Limited will be held on Thursday, 20th July, 2023 at 12:30 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2023) Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Scrutinizers Report attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2023)