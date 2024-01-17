This is to inform you that 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 04:00 p.m. through video-conferencing/ or other audio-visual means in compliance with applicable circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Securities and Exchange Board of India. In compliance with the said circulars, electronic copies of the Notice of AGM, Annual Report and other documents required to be attached thereto for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 will be sent to all shareholders whose email address are registered with Company/ Depository Participant(s)/ RTA and same will also be available at the website of Company at www.mohitpaper.in and BSE Limited at www.bseindia.com and Registrar and Share Transfer Agent.