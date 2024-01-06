iifl-logo-icon 1
Munoth Capital Markets Ltd EGM

120.55
(-0.50%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Munoth Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM5 Jan 202431 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, 31st January, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the business as set out in the Notice of EGM MUNOTH CAPITAL MARKET LTD has informed BSE about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/01/2024) proceeding of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 31st January 2024 at 11:00 AM at the Registered Office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Voting results together with scrutinizer report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

