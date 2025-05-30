iifl-logo
0.98
(-3.92%)
Apr 15, 2024

Muzali Arts CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/07/2024calendar-icon
09/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Jun 20255 Jun 2025
Please find the enclosed file.
Board Meeting30 May 202520 May 2025
Muzali Arts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results 1. The Audited Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025; 2. The Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025; 3. The Auditors on standalone Financial Statements and the declaration that the Report of the Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025 is attached herewith; 4. The appointment of Mr. Bhushan Adhatrao, Chartered Accountant as Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to Section 138 of the Company Act, 2013 and rules made there under for the financial year 2025-2026; 5. The appointment of Mr. Nuren Nirmal Lodaya, Practicing Company Secretaries, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2025)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20254 Apr 2025
Please find enclosed file.
Board Meeting1 Mar 202525 Feb 2025
Muzali Arts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report; 2. The Unaudited financial result for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report; 3. The Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2024; 4. Any other business matters with the permission of the chairperson Financial of December 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.03.2025)
Board Meeting7 Dec 202429 Nov 2024
Muzali Arts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. The Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; ii. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024; iii. To take on record the report of the Auditors on Financial Statements; iv. The Board Report for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; v. To fix the Date time & venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; vi. Any other business with the permission of the chairperson. Outcome of Board meeting held on 07th December 2024. Financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2024)

