Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd EGM

1.51
(-94.94%)
Feb 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/02/2024calendar-icon
14/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 May 202430 May 2024
This is to inform you that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Anshuni Commercials Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Viedo Conferencing /Other Audio- Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility Newspaper Advertisement to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Anshuni Commercials Limited held on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Nibe Ordnance & Maritime Ltd: Related News

