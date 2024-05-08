|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|8 May 2024
|30 May 2024
|This is to inform you that an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of Anshuni Commercials Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. through Viedo Conferencing /Other Audio- Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility Newspaper Advertisement to hold Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Anshuni Commercials Limited held on Thursday, May 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.