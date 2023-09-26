Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in furtherance to our earlier intimation letter dated September 20, 2023, we hereby inform to Stock Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. Saturday, 23rd September, 2023 inter alia transacted the following businesses: 1. Issue and allotment of up to 36,800 equity shares of the Company by way of Preferential basis 2. Issue and allotment of up to 1,00,000 convertible equity warrants of the Company by way of Preferential basis 3. Approval for issue of Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Revised Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.09.2023) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23rd October 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.10.2023) Submission of Voting Results along with Scrutinizers report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2023)