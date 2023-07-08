iifl-logo-icon 1
Niyogin Fintech Ltd EGM

Niyogin Fintech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM4 Jul 20232 Aug 2023
Convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, the 2nd day of August, 2023 at 04:00 p.m. IST to seek approval of the shareholders for all the above proposals. The Notice for the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Wednesday, August 02, 2023 is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023) Please find enclosed, the newspaper publication of Notice of Extra-Ordinary General of the Company to held on Wednesday, August 02, 2023 at 04:00 P.M. IST through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM) published in the Financial Express (English Language) July 09, 2023 edition and Makkal Kural (Tamil Language) July 09, 2023 edition. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2023) Please note that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company was held on August 02, 2023 through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OVAM). We hereby enclose the summary of proceedings as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed the combined voting results of e-voting and remote e-voting in relation the businesses transacted at the EGM of the Company held on August 02, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/08/2023)

