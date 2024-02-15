iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd EGM

30.9
(-0.03%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:01 PM

North Eastn.Car. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Feb 20248 Mar 2024
EGM 08/03/2024 Board at its meeting has Fixed 01.03.2024 as record date for preferential Allotment EGM is scheduled to be held on March 08, 2023 for approval of Preferential Allotment & Appointment of Mr. Pratyaksh Jain as Director(Non Executive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Please find attached copies of Newspaper Publication for Corrigendum of the Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) 2nd Corrigendum is attached herewith in continuation to the Notice of EGM dated 15.02.2024 & Corrigendum to the Notice dated 22.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024) Proceeding of EGM dated 08.03.2024 attached herewith Please find enclosed Scrutinizer report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024) Revised Proceedings of EGM dated 08.03.2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)

North Eastn.Car.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.