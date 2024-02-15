EGM 08/03/2024 Board at its meeting has Fixed 01.03.2024 as record date for preferential Allotment EGM is scheduled to be held on March 08, 2023 for approval of Preferential Allotment & Appointment of Mr. Pratyaksh Jain as Director(Non Executive) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Please find attached copies of Newspaper Publication for Corrigendum of the Notice of EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) 2nd Corrigendum is attached herewith in continuation to the Notice of EGM dated 15.02.2024 & Corrigendum to the Notice dated 22.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024) Proceeding of EGM dated 08.03.2024 attached herewith Please find enclosed Scrutinizer report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.03.2024) Revised Proceedings of EGM dated 08.03.2024 is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.03.2024)