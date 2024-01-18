|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e., on Friday, October 4, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, i.e., 125% (One Hundred and Twenty Five percent). The interim dividend shall be paid to all members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the Record Date, i.e., October 16, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days of the declaration thereof as per the statutory timelines.
