NRB Bearings Ltd Dividend

271
(1.50%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

NRB Bearings CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Oct 202416 Oct 202416 Oct 20242.5125Interim
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (read with Part A of Schedule III) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today, i.e., on Friday, October 4, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (Rupees Two and Fifty Paise Only) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each, i.e., 125% (One Hundred and Twenty Five percent). The interim dividend shall be paid to all members whose names appear on the Register of Members as on the Record Date, i.e., October 16, 2024. The interim dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days of the declaration thereof as per the statutory timelines.

