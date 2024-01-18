|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of 10% for the year 2023-2024 i.e. Rs. 1.00 er equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each on the paid-up share capital, ubject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General eeting (AGM) of the company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 ays from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of inal dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.