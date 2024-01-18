Recommended a final dividend of 10% for the year 2023-2024 i.e. Rs. 1.00 er equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each on the paid-up share capital, ubject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General eeting (AGM) of the company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 ays from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of inal dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.