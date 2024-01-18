iifl-logo-icon 1
One Global Service Provider Ltd Dividend

339
(-0.88%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:40:00 PM

One Global Serv CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend30 May 202423 Sep 202423 Sep 2024110Final
Recommended a final dividend of 10% for the year 2023-2024 i.e. Rs. 1.00 er equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each on the paid-up share capital, ubject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General eeting (AGM) of the company. The final dividend would be paid within 30 ays from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of inal dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course.

