One Global Service Provider Ltd EGM

One Global Serv CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Apr 20249 May 2024
With direction received from the Honble National Company Law Tribunal Bench, at Mumbai through order dated 13th March, 2024 and certified true copy received on 18th March, 2024 in the matter of Scheme of Amalgamation of Plus Care Internationals Private Limited (Transferor Company) with One Global Service Provider Limited (Transferee Company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under section 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, we hereby convene Extra - Ordinary General meeting of shareholders and meeting of unsecured creditors of the company as attached: Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 the Register of Members and share Transfer Books of the company will remain closed from 3rd May 2024 to 9th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting to be held on 9th May 2024. According to the previous Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 we have to inform you that as per the order dated 13th March 2024 of NCLT Mumbai Bench the bench ordered to convene an EGM of the equity shareholders of the company will be held on Thursday 9th May 2024, as per the schedule set out as per annexure Newspaper Advertisement for NCLT Convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders of One Global Service Provider Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.04.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III, we hereby submit the proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting of One Global Service Provider Limited held on Thursday, May 9th, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (IST) through video conferencing/ other Audio visual means, to transact the attached business (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024) with reference to regulation 44(3) of SEBI of 2015 kindly find attached scrutinizer report Mr. Rahul Shukla. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
EGM15 Apr 20246 May 2024
COM 06/05/2024

One Global Serv: Related News

No Record Found

