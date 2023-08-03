iifl-logo-icon 1
Onesource Ideas Venture Ltd EGM

Onesource Ideas CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Aug 202329 Aug 2023
EGM 29/08/2023 Approved the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 03:00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company at F-4, 4th Floor, Sindur Pantheon Plaza, No. 346, Pantheon Road, Egmore, Chennai-600008, Tamil Nadu. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2023) We are submitting herewith Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company along with Explanatory Statement. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.08.2023) The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Tuesday, August 22, 2023 to Tuesday, August 29, 2023 (both day inclusive) for the purpose of the 1st (First)/2023-24 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2023) I am writing to inform you about a decision to withdraw the closure of the register of members and share transfer books of our Company, as mentioned in the intimation letter dated 11/08/2023 under Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2023) Proceeding of the 1st (First)/2023-24 Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) Voting Results of 1st (First)/2023-24 Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2023)

