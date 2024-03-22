Notice of EGM Board considered and approved the following agenda: 1. Approval for raising of funds through issuance and allotment of equity shares having face value of ?10.00/- (Rupee Ten Only) (Equity Shares) for an aggregate amount not more than Rs. 49,00,00,000/- (Rupees Forty Nine Crores Only) on right issue basis, on such terms and conditions as may be decided by the Board of Directors of our Company to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company, as on the record date (to be notified subsequently) subject to the receipt of applicable regulatory, statutory approvals, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, and the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, as amended from time to time, (Rights Issue); 2. Appointment of various intermediaries for the aforesaid Rights Issue; 3. Constitution of the Rights Issue Committee consisting of Mr. Rajesh Kumar Punia, Chairman; Ms. Savita Punia, Member; Mr. Om Prakash Sharma, Member; Mr. Vivek Ramesh Seth, Member 4. To Increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 70,00,00,000/ (Rupees Seventy Crores Only) to Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) & Consequent Amendment to the Capital Clause in the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to the approval of members. The present clause be altered as follows: V. The Authorized Share Capital of the Company is Rs. 75,00,00,000/- (Rupees Seventy-Five Crores Only) divided into 7,50,00,000 (Seven Crores and Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- each. 5. To Convene an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the members on April 15, 2024 for the purpose of approval of applicable agenda. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) EGM 15/04/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on22.03.2024) Outcome of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.04.2024) Voting result and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)