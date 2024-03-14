|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Feb 2024
|11 Apr 2024
|convening Extra-ordinary cenerar Meeting of the company on Friday, 05rh of Aprir, 2024 through video conferencing/OA VM. Extra Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Rescheduled To 11.04.2024 11.00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.03.2024) NOTICE OF THE EGM OF ORTIN LABORATORIES LIMITED TO BE HELD ON 11.04.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/03/2024) Outcome of the EGM held on 11-04-2024 Scrutinizers Report for the EGM held on 11-04-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.04.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.